ED Raids 8 Places In Mumbai To Trace Proceeds From Drug Trafficking Network

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out search operations at eight locations across Mumbai in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to a major drug trafficking network, officials said. ED's Mumbai Zonal Office conducted the searches under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

"The operation aims to trace and seize the suspected drug sale proceeds acquired through the illicit network allegedly run by Faisal Javed Shaikh and his associate, Alfiya Faisal Shaikh," said the officials. ED's preliminary investigation suggests that "Faisal Javed Shaikh was procuring MD drugs through Salim Dola, a notorious drug trafficker with a long criminal record." Dola, who is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies, has been identified as a key player in narcotics smuggling and the financing of illegal drug syndicates.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has already announced a reward for credible information leading to Dola's arrest. The ED's action is part of a broader crackdown on drug-related money laundering and aims to dismantle the financial channels supporting the narcotics trade in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 15 premises in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Haryana, and Mumbai in connection with the tech support scam, officials said. The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of the agency's action in the case it initiated based on multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Delhi Police.