ED Raids 'Godman' Ashok Kharat in Nashik; ₹42 Lakh Cash Seized, Property Worth ₹2.40 Crore Attached
According to officials, the raids resulted in the seizure of ₹42 lakh in cash. Additionally, the agency has attached immovable properties worth ₹2.40 crore belonging to Kharat and his associates.
- India News
- 1 min read
Nashik: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted fresh raids on Friday at multiple premises linked to self-styled 'godman' Ashok Kharat in Nashik, Maharashtra.
According to officials, the raids resulted in the seizure of ₹42 lakh in cash. Additionally, the agency has attached immovable properties worth ₹2.40 crore belonging to Kharat and his associates.
The action is part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against Ashok Kharat, who has been accused of cheating devotees and running illegal activities under the guise of a spiritual leader.
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Further details regarding the case and the exact locations raided are awaited.
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