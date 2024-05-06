The cash was recovered from the household help of Sanjiv Lal PS to Alamgir Alam in the Veerendra Ram case. | Image:ANI

Advertisement

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday began raids at multiple locations in Ranchi and claimed to have recovered a huge amount of "unaccounted" cash during searches of premises allegedly linked to an aide of a state minister, official sources said.

A huge amount of cash was recovered from the household help of Sanjiv Lal, the domestic help of the private secretary of rural development minister Alamgir Alam, in connection with the Virendra Ram case. Video footage shared by the sources showed wads of currency notes spread in a room that is alleged to be of the domestic help. ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the exact amount.

Advertisement

“More than Rs 20 crores has been counted so far. Counting is still in process,” said ED Officials.

ED arrested Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, in Februray 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in implementation of some schemes.

Advertisement

As per reports, a pen drive with alleged transaction details with some Jharkhand politicians was also recovered from his possession.

This is a developing story.