ED Raids Premises Linked to Lottery King Martin's Son-In-Law Adhav Arjun
ED is carrying out searches at the premises of Adhav Arjun, the son-in-law of lottery kingpin Santiago Martin.
The Enforcement Directorate. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out searches at the premises linked to Adhav Arjun, the son-in-law of lottery kingpin Santiago Martin.
This development comes as Arjun had recently joined the VCK party.
