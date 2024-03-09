Updated March 9th, 2024 at 11:46 IST
ED Raids Premises Linked to Lottery King Martin's Son-In-Law Adhav Arjun
ED is carrying out searches at the premises of Adhav Arjun, the son-in-law of lottery kingpin Santiago Martin.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out searches at the premises linked to Adhav Arjun, the son-in-law of lottery kingpin Santiago Martin.
This development comes as Arjun had recently joined the VCK party.
Advertisement
As per sources, the present searches are being carried out in Chennai, Coimbatore, and other places.
The probe agency is being carried out in connection with the ongoing investigations in the sand mining case.
Advertisement
The Supreme Court recently ordered that the probe agency can summon the district collectors and might join investigations if the summons are issued.
Advertisement
Published March 9th, 2024 at 09:52 IST