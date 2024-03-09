ED Raids Premises Linked to Lottery King Martin's Son-In-Law Adhav Arjun

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out searches at the premises linked to Adhav Arjun, the son-in-law of lottery kingpin Santiago Martin.

This development comes as Arjun had recently joined the VCK party.

Advertisement

As per sources, the present searches are being carried out in Chennai, Coimbatore, and other places.

The probe agency is being carried out in connection with the ongoing investigations in the sand mining case.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court recently ordered that the probe agency can summon the district collectors and might join investigations if the summons are issued.