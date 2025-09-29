ED's High-Voltage Raid on Goa Casino & Resorts; Crores in Cash, Foreign Currency, and Offshore Documents Seized

ED Raids Casinos and Resorts in Goa and Other Locations | Image: @dir_ed

Panaji: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched sweeping search operations on 28 and 29 September across 15 locations spanning Goa, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Rajkot. The raids targeted entities linked to Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd, Worldwide Resorts and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and the glitzy Big Daddy Casino in Goa.

The high-voltage crackdown was nothing short of explosive. The ED recovered ₹2.25 crore in cash, USD 14,000 in foreign currency, and additional foreign currencies worth approximately ₹8.5 lakh during the raids. Officials also seized stacks of crucial documents and digital evidence.

The ED’s action forms part of an ongoing investigation into suspected financial irregularities and money laundering linked to high-profile hospitality and gaming ventures.