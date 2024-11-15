Published 23:14 IST, November 15th 2024
ED Seizes Rs 3 Crore from Kolkata Businessman's Home in Lottery Scam
The ED seized around Rs 3 crore from a businessman’s home in south Kolkata's Lake Market area as a part of lottery scam, an officer said.
Reported by: Digital Desk
ED in action, lottery scam | Image: PTI/File
