Updated March 28th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

'ED Trying to Crush AAP': What Did Kejriwal Say in Court During Hearing Against Him?

The Delhi Court granted ED the custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 in connection with the liquor policy case.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought a 7-day extension of the custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering case linked to now-scrapped liquor policy.

In a massive setback for Kejriwal, the Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted extension of his ED custody remand till April 1.  

The Delhi CM, arrested by the ED last week, was produced in Rouse Avenue Court after his custody ended on Thursday. During the proceedings, Kejriwal addressed the courtroom, clarifying his side on charges leveled against him by the probe agency in liquor policy case. 

Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta appearing for Kejriwal in court, sought permission from Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja for Kejriwal to speak. The court granted him 5 minutes to table his statement. 

No Court Has Found Me Guilty: Kejriwal 

Addressing the court, Kejriwal said the alleged liquor policy case has been under probe for two yeas and no court has proven him guilty. 

“This case has been going on since two years ago. CBI case was filed on August 2022. Then ECIR file appeared. Who arrested me? No court has found me guilty nor have I been accused. ED has filed almost 25,000 pages and brought many witnesses,” he said. 

“Are four statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?” Kejriwal asks the court. "C Arvind, the secretary of Manish Sisodia handed over some documents in my presence. Many people come to my house. Is this reason enough to arrest me?"

'ED's Motive to Crush AAP'

Affirming that real liquor scam began after the ED investigation, Kejriwal said, "The motive of ED is to crush AAP." ED's counsels objected to Kejriwal, stating that he is levelling allegations against the probe agency.

"This case has been going on for two years. I've been arrested. I've not been convicted by any court. CBI has filed 31,000 pages, and over 290 witnesses have been examined. ED has filed over 20,000 pages. My name is there in just 4 statements," he said.

He further dragged Sarath Chandra Reddy and alleged that he donated to BJP Rs 50 Crores after being arrested through his company Aurobindo Pharma Limited.

Hyderabad-based businessman Reddy is one of the directors of Aurobindo Pharma Limited. He was arrested by the ED in the liquor scam case on November 10, 2022. The probe agency alleged him to be a part of south cartel. In June 2023, the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court allowed Reddy to turn approver in the alleged excise policy scam and granted pardon to Reddy in the case.

Meanwhile, the ED said that Kejriwal’s contentions on Rs 55 crore being given to the BJP are not relevanting the ongoing case. Kejriwal’s lawyer said while the CM has no objection for the remand, they have to refute to the claims made in the remand application.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

