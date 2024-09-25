Published 12:34 IST, September 25th 2024
With Education on Wheels, This School is Transforming Lives of Underprivileged Children in Bhatinda
Goodwill Mobile School has been transforming lives by providing free education to underprivileged children through a mobile school
Reported by: Bhanu Pratap
