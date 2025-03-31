Eid Turns Fatal: 60-Year-Old Elderly Man Stabbed by 2 Sons, Neighbour & Minor Over Dispute in Delhi

New Delhi: Eid turned fatal for a 60-year-old elderly man, after he was allegedly stabbed to death by his two sons, a neighbour and a minor, following a dispute among them.

The incident occurred at around 1:35 pm on Sunday at northeast Delhi's Vijay Mohalla in the Maujpur area.

The victim, identified as Raheesuddin, was attacked over a minor dispute by his sons Mehmood and Zubaid, along with his neighbor Rafeeq and a minor, police stated.

Following the attack, the elderly man was rushed to GTB Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Rafeeq (46) has been arrested, and the minor apprehended. The victim's two sons have absconded, an official said.

A case was initially registered at Jafrabad police station under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following Raheesuddin's death, murder charges were added, the officer said.

A search is underway to locate the absconding sons and recover the weapon used in the crime, he added.

