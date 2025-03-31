sb.scorecardresearch
  Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp Arrives in Delhi on First Official Visit
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 31st 2025, 23:00 IST

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp Arrives in Delhi on First Official Visit

Foreign Minister of Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, arrives in Delhi on his first official visit to India. Stay tuned with Republic for the latest updates.

Reported by: Srujani Mohinta
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp Arrives in Delhi on First Official Visit | LIVE
Image: X

External Affairs Ministry officials extend a warm welcome to Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp on his first official visit to India, New Delhi on Monday, March 31, 2025.

The Netherlands Foreign Affairs Minister Caspar Veldkamp will meet his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday to discuss wide-ranging bilateral issues such as trade & investment, the proposed India-EU free trade agreement (FTA), water management and agriculture. Stay tuned with Republic for the latest updates.

March 31st 2025, 21:39 IST

Dalai Lama receives Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability

Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama was awarded the prestigious Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability at a special ceremony held at his residence in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The award was presented by Gold Mercury International, a globally recognised think tank and international non-governmental organisation (INGO) dedicated to promoting peace, governance and sustainable development.

March 31st 2025, 21:38 IST

Uttarakhand CM announces the change in the names of various places

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the change in the names of various places located in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The Chief Minister said that the naming is being done in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage.

Taking an important decision today, the Chief Minister announced the change in the names of various places located in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The Chief Minister said that the change in the names of various places is being done in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage. So that people can take inspiration from the great men who contributed to Indian culture and its preservation.

March 31st 2025, 20:49 IST

Kunal Kamra mocks Mumbai police as they visit his residence

"Waste of your time", Kunal Kamra takes jibe at Mumbai police as they reach his residence in city

March 31st 2025, 20:48 IST

Netherlands Foreign Minister arrives in Delhi on Official visit

Foreign Minister of Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, arrives in Delhi on his first official visit to India.

March 31st 2025, 19:49 IST

Delhi breathes cleanest air during Jan-March in 5 years

Delhi recorded an average air quality index of 231 during the January-March period, the lowest for the quarter in five years, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Monday.

The CAQM, which formulates air pollution control plans for Delhi-NCR, said the January-March period of 2025 saw the best air quality in the last five years.

March 31st 2025, 19:47 IST

Four killed in truck collision with motorcycle in MP's Rewa

Four persons on a motorcycle were killed after the two-wheeler collided head on with a truck on Monday afternoon in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a police official said.

The accident took place at Chouriyar turn under Gurh police station limits, some five kilometres from the district headquarters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yatnesh Tripathi said.

March 31st 2025, 19:23 IST

Kamra will receive Shiv Sena-style welcome when he comes to Mumbai, says...

Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal on Monday said comedian Kunal Kamra, who kicked up a political row for taking a jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will be welcomed in "Shiv Sena-style" when he comes to Mumbai, where he has been summoned by the police in a case registered against him.

March 31st 2025, 19:10 IST

Bus carrying pilgrims overturns in UP's Pilbhit, 30 injured

Thirty people were injured when a bus carrying devotees returning from the Maa Purnagiri temple in Uttarakhand fell into a ditch in Pilibhit district, a police official reported on Monday.

He added that the condition of two of the injured is critical.

March 31st 2025, 18:39 IST

'We don’t focus on the deceased' says RSS leader on Aurangzeb tomb issue

On Aurangzeb tomb issue, RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi says, "...Those who have faith in him go there (to his tomb). I don't know who has faith in him or not. In our tradition, we don't worry much about the person after death."

March 31st 2025, 18:27 IST

Three dead as car plunges into canal in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Three persons were killed after their car plunged into a canal near Sanand town in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, while two other occupants managed to come out of the vehicle safely, a police official said on Monday.

March 31st 2025, 18:26 IST

Delhi Assembly hosts Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament

The Delhi Assembly on Monday hosted the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament to promote leadership skills, civic participation and understanding of the democratic process among youngsters.

The state-level competition, organised by the Union youth affairs and sports ministry, in collaboration with the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and the Delhi Legislative Assembly, aimed to realise the prime minister's vision of bringing 1,00,000 young leaders into Indian politics, Speaker Vijender Gupta said.

March 31st 2025, 18:26 IST

Man held for sexually assaulting minor in UP’s Ballia

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 10 student on the pretext of marriage, police said on Monday Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said Premchand Chauhan (25) was sexually exploiting the girl for the last three months by promising to marry.

March 31st 2025, 17:47 IST

Naxalite carrying Rs 45 lakh reward in two states gunned down in Chhattisgarh

A senior woman Naxalite carrying a collective reward of Rs 45 lakh in two states was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Monday, police officials said.

Gummadiveli Renuka, the deceased cadre, was a law graduate and was active in the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) since 1996 and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh in Chhattisgarh and Rs 20 lakh in neighbouring Telangana, he said.

March 31st 2025, 17:27 IST

Mumbai, suburbs record alarming temperature variations

Temperatures in parts of Mumbai and its satellite towns showed alarming differences of up to 13 degrees Celsius in March, a study by a climate-tech start-up revealed, indicating that the city was experiencing an intensifying Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect.

March 31st 2025, 17:13 IST

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervour across Jharkhand amid tight security

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour across Jharkhand on Monday, amid tight security arrangements.

People of all ages, dressed in kurta-pyjama, flocked to their nearest mosques to offer 'namaaz', signifying the end of Ramzan.

March 31st 2025, 16:56 IST

Massive Fire Erupts at Wood Company Near Kutch Petrol Pump

March 31st 2025, 16:16 IST

JK LG Visits Families of 4 Cops Martyred in Kathua Encounter, Promises Govt Jobs to Kin

March 31st 2025, 16:14 IST

Firefighting Operation Underway After Fire Erupts in Noida Factory

March 31st 2025, 15:11 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 7-8 to Chair High-Level Security Meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 7-8 to review the security situation and interact with security personnel. The Home Minister will also chair a high-level security review meeting to assess the current law and order situation in the Union Territory. 

March 31st 2025, 14:56 IST

BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah Urges Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to Mandate Shopkeeper's Name Displays During Navratri and Eid

March 31st 2025, 14:52 IST

15 Workers Feared Trapped After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Factory in Noida's Surajpur

March 31st 2025, 13:51 IST

Situation in West Bengal's Mothabari Normal, People Participate in Eid Prayers: Official

The situation in clash-hit Mothabari in West Bengal's Malda district was normal as a large number of people participated in Eid prayers on Monday at Idgah maidan in Sujapur, a senior police officer said.

A total of 63 people have so far been arrested in the clashes that occurred on Thursday last, Inspector General of Police (North Bengal) Rajesh Yadav said.

March 31st 2025, 13:48 IST

Indian BSF Personnel Exchange Sweets with Bangladesh Personnel on Occasion of Eid

March 31st 2025, 13:46 IST

SC To Hear Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's Plea on Tuesday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea filed by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with multiple FIRs filed against him over his comment on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent" on Tuesday .

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is likely to hear the matter.

March 31st 2025, 13:07 IST

'No Issues of Law and Order': Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi on Eid

March 31st 2025, 12:58 IST

India Intensifies Operation Brahma in Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

March 31st 2025, 12:31 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meet for NDA Meeting

March 31st 2025, 12:24 IST

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Joins Namaz Prayers in Srinagar

March 31st 2025, 12:23 IST

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Extends Greetings on Eid-Ul-Fitr

March 31st 2025, 11:30 IST

Eid-Ul-Fitr Live: Noida Traffic Advisory Issued - Check Diversions

Diversions have been announced at the following locations -

Sector 6 Police Chowki Tiraaha
Dadri Kasba Tiraaha
Gold Chakkar Chowk
Bans Balli Market Tiraaha
Sandeep Paper Mill
Sector 8, 10, 11, 12 Chowk
Harola Chowk
Kasba Kasna at Aichhar Chowk
Jhundpura Chowk

March 31st 2025, 11:26 IST

Lucknow Police uses special AI drones to monitor the crowd coming to celebrate Eid-Al-Fitr

March 31st 2025, 11:24 IST

People Enter into Verbal Spat with Police in Moradabad After Being Stopped from Entering Eidgah to offer Namaz

March 31st 2025, 10:26 IST

BJP Leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Offers Namaz at Imamia Hall Mosque in Delhi

March 31st 2025, 10:03 IST

Ayodhya Police Conducts Foot Patrolling as Namaz is Being Offered Amid Heightened Security

March 31st 2025, 10:01 IST

Hindus Welcome Muslims With Flower Showers at Eidgah in Jaipur

March 31st 2025, 09:32 IST

Eid-Ul-Fitr LIVE: Security Personnel Deployed Outside Sambal's Shahi Jama Masjid

March 31st 2025, 09:29 IST

Eid-Ul-Fitr: BJP Leader Shahnawaz Hussain Offers Namaz at Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi

March 31st 2025, 09:34 IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Eid Greetings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged everyone to take a vow to further strengthen harmony and social unity.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.

Published March 31st 2025, 09:27 IST