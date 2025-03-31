Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp Arrives in Delhi on First Official Visit | LIVE | Image: X

External Affairs Ministry officials extend a warm welcome to Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp on his first official visit to India, New Delhi on Monday, March 31, 2025.

The Netherlands Foreign Affairs Minister Caspar Veldkamp will meet his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday to discuss wide-ranging bilateral issues such as trade & investment, the proposed India-EU free trade agreement (FTA), water management and agriculture. Stay tuned with Republic for the latest updates.