Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp Arrives in Delhi on First Official Visit

External Affairs Ministry officials extend a warm welcome to Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp on his first official visit to India, New Delhi on Monday, March 31, 2025.
The Netherlands Foreign Affairs Minister Caspar Veldkamp will meet his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday to discuss wide-ranging bilateral issues such as trade & investment, the proposed India-EU free trade agreement (FTA), water management and agriculture.
Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama was awarded the prestigious Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability at a special ceremony held at his residence in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on Monday.
The award was presented by Gold Mercury International, a globally recognised think tank and international non-governmental organisation (INGO) dedicated to promoting peace, governance and sustainable development.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the change in the names of various places located in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The Chief Minister said that the naming is being done in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage.
The Chief Minister announced the change in the names of various places located in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The Chief Minister said that the change in the names of various places is being done in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage. So that people can take inspiration from the great men who contributed to Indian culture and its preservation.
"Waste of your time", Kunal Kamra takes jibe at Mumbai police as they reach his residence in city
Foreign Minister of Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, arrives in Delhi on his first official visit to India.
Delhi recorded an average air quality index of 231 during the January-March period, the lowest for the quarter in five years, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Monday.
The CAQM, which formulates air pollution control plans for Delhi-NCR, said the January-March period of 2025 saw the best air quality in the last five years.
Four persons on a motorcycle were killed after the two-wheeler collided head on with a truck on Monday afternoon in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a police official said.
The accident took place at Chouriyar turn under Gurh police station limits, some five kilometres from the district headquarters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yatnesh Tripathi said.
Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal on Monday said comedian Kunal Kamra, who kicked up a political row for taking a jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will be welcomed in "Shiv Sena-style" when he comes to Mumbai, where he has been summoned by the police in a case registered against him.
Thirty people were injured when a bus carrying devotees returning from the Maa Purnagiri temple in Uttarakhand fell into a ditch in Pilibhit district, a police official reported on Monday.
He added that the condition of two of the injured is critical.
On Aurangzeb tomb issue, RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi says, "...Those who have faith in him go there (to his tomb). I don't know who has faith in him or not. In our tradition, we don't worry much about the person after death."
Three persons were killed after their car plunged into a canal near Sanand town in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, while two other occupants managed to come out of the vehicle safely, a police official said on Monday.
The Delhi Assembly on Monday hosted the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament to promote leadership skills, civic participation and understanding of the democratic process among youngsters.
The state-level competition, organised by the Union youth affairs and sports ministry, in collaboration with the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and the Delhi Legislative Assembly, aimed to realise the prime minister's vision of bringing 1,00,000 young leaders into Indian politics, Speaker Vijender Gupta said.
A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 10 student on the pretext of marriage, police said on Monday Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said Premchand Chauhan (25) was sexually exploiting the girl for the last three months by promising to marry.
A senior woman Naxalite carrying a collective reward of Rs 45 lakh in two states was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Monday, police officials said.
Gummadiveli Renuka, the deceased cadre, was a law graduate and was active in the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) since 1996 and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh in Chhattisgarh and Rs 20 lakh in neighbouring Telangana, he said.
Temperatures in parts of Mumbai and its satellite towns showed alarming differences of up to 13 degrees Celsius in March, a study by a climate-tech start-up revealed, indicating that the city was experiencing an intensifying Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect.
Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour across Jharkhand on Monday, amid tight security arrangements.
People of all ages, dressed in kurta-pyjama, flocked to their nearest mosques to offer 'namaaz', signifying the end of Ramzan.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 7-8 to review the security situation and interact with security personnel. The Home Minister will also chair a high-level security review meeting to assess the current law and order situation in the Union Territory.
The situation in clash-hit Mothabari in West Bengal's Malda district was normal as a large number of people participated in Eid prayers on Monday at Idgah maidan in Sujapur, a senior police officer said.
A total of 63 people have so far been arrested in the clashes that occurred on Thursday last, Inspector General of Police (North Bengal) Rajesh Yadav said.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea filed by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with multiple FIRs filed against him over his comment on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent" on Tuesday .
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is likely to hear the matter.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged everyone to take a vow to further strengthen harmony and social unity.
Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.
