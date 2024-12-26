Eight-Year-Old Girl Injured in Accidental Firing in Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla: An eight-year-old girl was injured in an accidental firing from a country-made gun in Jharkhand's Gumla district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

According to the police officer, the girl was not injured due to an IED blast as a section of the media reported.

Anushka had sustained splinter injury in an accidental firing from the firearm, meant to chase away wild animals and birds, around 11 AM on Tuesday, the SP said, adding that the girl was not injured in an IED blast as a section of the media reported.

Her family members did not inform police about the incident while they took her to a private hospital, the SP said.

The doctors referred her to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science, Ranchi, where she is undergoing treatment.