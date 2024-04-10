×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Ek Adhjali Cigarette: Verbal Fight Over Smoking Breaks Out Between Biker And Auto Passenger | WATCH

Viral Video: Some said the rider was overstating a minor problem, while others said that smokers in public places should practice more self control.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Bengaluru Passenger Smoking In Auto
Bengaluru Passenger Smoking In Auto | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: A motorcycle and an autorickshaw passenger got into a verbal fight in Bengaluru over a cigarette. In JP Nagar 5th phase, one X (formerly Twitter) user Sheikh Moin claimed that an auto passenger with a cigarette in his hand brushed his leg as the 3-wheeler passed by his 2-wheeler. An argument broke out between the two when the biker pulled over to confront the passenger.

Passenger Smoking In Auto 

The auto passenger defended his right to smoke in the designated area of his hired vehicle and charged the biker with trying to draw attention to himself by recording them on camera. ''You are certainly a celebrity (for me to videotape you),'' the bike said in a mocking manner. Moin shared two videos of his encounter with the passenger on X and wrote, "This driver passed by me as the passenger in the auto was smoking in public and had his hand out of the car, touching my leg. When questioned, I was pushed aside almost crashed onto the sidewalk.'' The biker also claimed in the video that the auto driver was driving improperly and nearly collided with his motorcycle. In addition, he criticized him for letting the passenger smoke inside the vehicle. 

Advertisement

Bengaluru City Police also took notice of the footage and responded. Bengaluru Police asked for Moin's phone number, who subsequently stated that they had alerted the relevant police personnel to the situation. In the meanwhile, differing opinions about the video have split the internet. A few others expressed their opinion that the rider was exaggerating a seemingly insignificant issue, while others suggested that smokers in public areas had to be more disciplined. 


 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NCB nabs Jaffer Sadiq

Who Is Jaffer Sadiq

a minute ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

2 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

4 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Justin Langer

Langer on Rohit Sharma

6 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

8 minutes ago
Border

Is Border 2 In Works?

9 minutes ago
You Asked For It, Now Pay: SC To Gautam Navlakha on Rs 1.6 Cr Bill For Security During House Arrest

SC to Gautam Navlakha

11 minutes ago
Sreeleela, Sivakarthikeyan

Sreeleela-Siva Groove

11 minutes ago
Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

15 minutes ago
Nana Patole Car Accident

Nana Patole Car Accident

15 minutes ago
Vijay on GOAT set in Russia

Vijay's Viral Video

16 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia in Paiyaa

Tamannaah Revisits Paiyaa

18 minutes ago
Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil On Aavesham

18 minutes ago
iPhone

Apple India

18 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Katchatheevu Issue

23 minutes ago
education news, students, exam

NIFT Admit Cards Out

24 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Pacer Prasad's BIG 3

24 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 13 hours ago

  5. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo