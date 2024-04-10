Advertisement

Bengaluru: A motorcycle and an autorickshaw passenger got into a verbal fight in Bengaluru over a cigarette. In JP Nagar 5th phase, one X (formerly Twitter) user Sheikh Moin claimed that an auto passenger with a cigarette in his hand brushed his leg as the 3-wheeler passed by his 2-wheeler. An argument broke out between the two when the biker pulled over to confront the passenger.

5:59pm 7th Apr - Jp nagar 5th phase

This passenger in auto was chilling out smoking in public while his hand was out of the auto which touch my leg while the auto driver passed by me.



When questioned I was pushed aside almost crashed me to footpath. @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/aXm0iHdSQa — Sheikh moin (@sheikhenfield) April 7, 2024

Passenger Smoking In Auto

The auto passenger defended his right to smoke in the designated area of his hired vehicle and charged the biker with trying to draw attention to himself by recording them on camera. ''You are certainly a celebrity (for me to videotape you),'' the bike said in a mocking manner. Moin shared two videos of his encounter with the passenger on X and wrote, "This driver passed by me as the passenger in the auto was smoking in public and had his hand out of the car, touching my leg. When questioned, I was pushed aside almost crashed onto the sidewalk.'' The biker also claimed in the video that the auto driver was driving improperly and nearly collided with his motorcycle. In addition, he criticized him for letting the passenger smoke inside the vehicle.

Bengaluru City Police also took notice of the footage and responded. Bengaluru Police asked for Moin's phone number, who subsequently stated that they had alerted the relevant police personnel to the situation. In the meanwhile, differing opinions about the video have split the internet. A few others expressed their opinion that the rider was exaggerating a seemingly insignificant issue, while others suggested that smokers in public areas had to be more disciplined.



