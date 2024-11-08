‘Ek Rahoge to Safe Rahoge’: Says Assam CM Himanta in Ranchi

Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday accused the Congress of trying to divide Hindus for vote bank politics and urged people to stay united to thwart such attempts.

He also raised concerns about rising Bangladeshi infiltration and warned that if unchecked, it would pose a grave threat to women in the state.

"Congress wants to divide Hindus for vote bank politics. 'Ek rahoge to safe rahoge' (You will be safe if you remain united)," Sarma, who is also the BJP 's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand , said at a rally in Ranchi.

He cautioned that if the BJP was not voted to power, infiltrators would invade homes, putting "wives, daughters-in-law, and daughters under grave threat." Sarma assured, "We will drive out ministers like Alamgir Alam and Irfan Ansari, who plundered Jharkhand, just as we ousted Babar from Ayodhya." While Alam is currently in jail over a multi-crore money laundering case, Ansari faces criticism for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the BJP candidate and the sister-in-law of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

At another rally, he criticised Kalpana Soren, wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, for talking about respecting women, while failing to take action on 7,700 rape cases, 8,000 murders, 785 dacoities, and nearly 6,900 kidnappings that have allegedly took place in Jharkhand.

"For the respect of women, employment of youth and to drive out infiltrators from Jharkhand, it is necessary to form a BJP and NDA government here," he said.

The assembly elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting set for November 23.