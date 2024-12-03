Eknath Accepts Deputy CM's Post But Wants Home Ministry For Shiv Sena: Sources

Mumbai: Two days ahead of the Maharashtra government formation, Eknath Shinde has agreed to the Deputy Chief Minister' post but his party is also demanding for the Home Ministry, sources told Republic.

Sources have said that Eknath Shinde kept his demand seeking for the Home Ministry with the Deputy Chief Minister's post as this is one of the powerful portfolios.

BJP sources said that the decision of giving Home Ministry to Shiv Sena will be taken by Amit Shah and they have urged him to allot it to Eknath's Sena. This development has come after Devendra Fadnavis met Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde meets in Mumbai

Ahead of the crucial legislature party meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Fadnavis met with caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the first in-person meeting since their discussions in Delhi last week. The hour-long meeting's details remain unclear, with political observers interpreting it in various ways.

Some view it as an outreach effort by the BJP to placate an ally that may soon be ousted, while others believe it served as a preliminary discussion regarding the swearing-in ceremony set for December 5.

As preparations intensify for the swearing-in event at Azad Maidan, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , around 2,000 VVIPs, and approximately 40,000 supporters, the identity of the new chief minister remains uncertain.

Clarity on this matter is expected to emerge after the state BJP's legislature party meeting at Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday morning, where the party will elect its leader.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, designated as central observers for the BJP legislature party meeting, will arrive in Mumbai later today.

BJP's historic victory in Maharashtra elections

The BJP has achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of 288 seats, marking its best performance in the state so far.

Earlier in the day, Shinde visited a private hospital for a health check-up, setting tongues wagging in the Maharashtra political circles.

"I came for a check-up. My health is in good condition," he told reporters while leaving the hospital. A doctor said Shinde had throat issues. "The CM had a fever and infection, which caused weakness. He also underwent an MRI scan as a precautionary measure," he said.

Shinde, whose party, Shiv Sena, is a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, has been unwell for the last few days. His decision to head to his village in Satara district last Friday had sparked speculation that he was unhappy over the way the new government was shaping up.

There are indications that the distribution of portfolios among the three allies might not be a smooth process. Sena leaders on Monday said that as per the "convention" of alliance politics, their party should get the home portfolio if the CM post went to the BJP.

A Shiv Sena leader said a broad consensus has emerged among top BJP leaders and other Mahauti allies to drop ministers facing serious allegations of corruption in the new government.

NCP chief Ajit Pawar, meanwhile, may meet Union minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday evening, a senior party leader said. State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare was responding to a question about reports that Pawar had sought a meeting with the senior BJP leader. No appointment had been sought as such, Tatkare clarified.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party is part of the Mahayuti along with the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.