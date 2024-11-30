Eknath Shinde Falls Sick As He Reaches His Native Village: Suspense Persists on Next Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde , who is visiting his native village in the Satara district, is reportedly ill and suffering from fever. Reports suggested that his health deteriorated on Saturday, following which, his doctors advised him to take complete rest. Notably, Shinde fell sick after arriving at his native village. His family doctor, Dr Parte stated Shinde is better now. He had a fever and was given Saline, the doctor said, adding, that this was a viral infection, so, he had a little cough and cold.

Earlier, amidst efforts to form a new government in Maharashtra, the acting CM of the state, Shinde suddenly cancelled his all meetings in Mumbai and went to his village, leaving everyone speculating about his next move. His sudden step deepened suspense over his next role in the Mahayuti government and the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, Shinde Shiv Sena made an official demand for a portfolio of Home Ministry for the party in the new Cabinet. Terming it as the demand of Shinde, the party said that there was nothing wrong with this demand.

The Mahayuti alliance is still in discussions regarding the allocation of portfolios and the appointment of the next Chief Minister. Speculation emerged when Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unexpectedly visited Satara and cancelled a scheduled meeting with the Mahayuti bloc, leading to rumours over his next political move.

However, Shinde's party leaders have dismissed these claims, emphasising that Shinde’s change in plans was due to health issues. "He isn't upset. He is unwell," stated outgoing minister Uday Samant, rejecting the suggestion that Shinde’s absence was a result of dissatisfaction. He further clarified that Shinde has always been committed to fighting for Maharashtra’s progress and welfare.

The uncertainty surrounding the new government has been partly resolved, with BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirming the swearing-in ceremony. The Mahayuti government will officially take office on December 5 at 5 pm at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend.