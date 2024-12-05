Eknath Shinde Garlands Statue of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray After Taking Oath | WATCH

Mumbai: Hours after taking the oath, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde garlanded the statue of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray in Colaba on Thursday.

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde also paid floral tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray.

Deputy CM Shinde Garlands Statue of Balasaheb Thackeray | WATCH

Suspense over Eknath Shinde’s Role Ends

Hours before the grand swearing-in ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, a potential U-turn appeared likely.

According to various reports, Eknath Shinde was reconsidering his options, seen as a final attempt to secure more concessions from the BJP.

Sena leaders were urgently working to convince their leader to join the new government, an effort emphasized by Sena leader Sanjay Shirasat.