Eknath Shinde Garlands Statue of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray After Taking Oath | WATCH
Hours after taking the oath, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde garlanded the statue of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray in Colaba.
Mumbai: Hours after taking the oath, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde garlanded the statue of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray in Colaba on Thursday.
Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde also paid floral tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray.
Suspense over Eknath Shinde’s Role Ends
Hours before the grand swearing-in ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, a potential U-turn appeared likely.
According to various reports, Eknath Shinde was reconsidering his options, seen as a final attempt to secure more concessions from the BJP.
Sena leaders were urgently working to convince their leader to join the new government, an effort emphasized by Sena leader Sanjay Shirasat.
In the new Mahayuti Govt, Devendra Fadnavis will lead the government with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar being his two deputies.
