sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Eknath Shinde's MLA Stirs Controversy With Rs 11 Lakh Reward for Cutting Off Rahul Gandhi’s Tongue

Published 17:24 IST, September 16th 2024

Eknath Shinde's MLA Stirs Controversy With Rs 11 Lakh Reward for Cutting Off Rahul Gandhi’s Tongue

The Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena MLA’s comments were in response to Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks on ending the reservation system in India.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena MLA Stirs Controversy with Rs 11 Lakh Reward for Cutting Off Rahul Gandhi’s Tongue
Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena MLA Stirs Controversy with Rs 11 Lakh Reward for Cutting Off Rahul Gandhi’s Tongue | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:06 IST, September 16th 2024