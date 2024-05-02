Advertisement

Viral News: A video clip going viral on social media shows how an older brother educates his younger brother about women's periods on his 12th birthday.

It is a sensitive issue which every boy with what the girls go through so that they should learn to be more empathetic and kind toward them.

The viral video shared by anishbhagatt on social media platform instagram comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘I think it’s so important to sensitise our boys with what the girls go through so that they learn to be more empathetic and kind. I also think it’s important to work together as a team and uplift each other. I’ve the cutest brother ever! Hope this inspires more parents/ siblings to educate the little boys in their lives about periods.’

The viral video starts with a man picking up his younger sibling making him sit inside the car and starts talking to him casually about the sensitive issue in a very polite manner.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Man asks young kid ‘Do you have any girlfriend yet’ to break the ice with the young kid sitting next to him. He then starts conversation with young lad about woman's period explaining him about the struggles and pain a woman go through during her period days.

He records the entire conversation putting it social media, which has now gone viral with over half a million likes and numerous views.

The viral video ends with young lad going to a medical store buying sanitary pads.

The netizens on the other hand seem to be impressed with the entire conversation happening between the two brothers, wins the hearts of many.

One user says, ‘Good on you, I wish there were more men like you in this world.’ Another comment says, ‘So Heartwarming’.

One more user wrote, ‘Wowww’.

Looking at the comment section of this viral social media post, it looks like netizens are super impressed with the entire education session happened between the duo.