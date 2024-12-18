Published 17:13 IST, December 18th 2024
Elderly Couple Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Their House in Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave
An elderly couple was found dead after a fire broke out at their house in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Wednesday, according to the officials.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Elderly Couple Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Their House in Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave | Image: Shutterstock
New Delhi: An elderly couple was found dead after a fire broke out at their house in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Wednesday, according to the officials.
(This is a breaking story and further details are awaited)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:13 IST, December 18th 2024