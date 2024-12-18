sb.scorecardresearch
  • Elderly Couple Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Their House in Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave

Published 17:13 IST, December 18th 2024

Elderly Couple Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Their House in Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave

An elderly couple was found dead after a fire broke out at their house in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Wednesday, according to the officials.

Elderly Couple Killed After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Their House in Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave
New Delhi: An elderly couple was found dead after a fire broke out at their house in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Wednesday, according to the officials. 

(This is a breaking story and further details are awaited)

