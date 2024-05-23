Advertisement

Noida: With no end to lift malfunctions in Greater Noida's high-rise societies, another alarming incident has come to light from the Anjara Homes Housing Society. This time an elderly couple were trapped inside the lift for over an hour. In a twist of irony, the team that arrived to rescue the elderly couple also found themselves trapped in a different lift and their attempt to provide assistance was thwarted.

After some time, the people trapped in both lifts were successfully rescued with the help of a security guard. Meanwhile, residents of the housing society have expressed growing frustration and fear over the frequent lift malfunctions. They alleged that people have been getting stuck in lifts continuously for several days now, raising safety concerns.

Earlier this week, 4 people, including a small child, were trapped inside a lift of the same society for nearly an hour. They repeatedly called for help, and eventually, someone heard their cries and provided assistance.

Few days ago, three people were injured after a lift malfunctioned at the Paras Tierea Society in Noida Sector 137. The malfunction occurred at Tower-5, where the brakes of the lift failed abruptly as it started climbing while occupants were exiting on the fourth floor. The lift, with no control, reached straight to the 25th floor and smashed against the roof.