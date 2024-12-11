Elderly Man Fatally Run Over by BEST Bus in Mumbai, Driver Detained | Image: Republic media netwrok

Mumbai: An elderly man was killed after being run over by a BEST bus in south Mumbai, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), following a motorcycle collision on Wednesday, officials said.

The bus driver was apprehended and taken into custody for questioning, according to officials.

The incident occurred just 48 hours after a tragic bus accident in Kurla, where a BEST bus fatally struck seven people and injured 42 others on Monday night.

"Around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, a biker hit the senior citizen, aged more than 60 years, in front of Hotel Shivala near the CSMT, due to which the victim fell on the road. Just then, a speeding BEST bus going towards the Electric House in south Mumbai from Anushakti Nagar, ran over him," a police official said.

The elderly pedestrian came under the rear wheel of the BEST bus and died on the spot, he said.

Dnyandeo Jagdale, the driver of the BEST bus was taken into custody for inquiry by the officials of the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station, he said, adding that a case is being registered in this connection.

The police have launched a search for the motorcyclist, who hit the deceased, the official said.

A spokesperson of the BEST said they have received information about the accident.

A senior BEST said that the bus belongs to a wet lease operator, but its driver Jagdale is an employee of the undertaking.

In the Kurla incident, the police have arrested Sanjay More (54), who was at the wheel of the ill-fated bus.