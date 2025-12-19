Updated 19 December 2025 at 12:22 IST
‘Elected For 5 Years’: CM Siddaramaiah Junks Speculation Over Leadership Change In Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed speculation over a possible leadership change in the state, reiterating there is ‘no change in the Chief Minister’s face’.
New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday firmly dismissed speculation over a possible leadership change in the state, reiterating that there is “no change in the Chief Minister’s face”.
Siddaramaiah asserted that the Congress high command was in his favour, putting to rest ongoing buzz within political circles about a change at the helm.
“I am the only Chief Minister now,” Siddaramaiah said, making it clear that there is no question of an alternative leadership in Karnataka at this point.
Rejecting the debate around the power-sharing deal, he said he was elected for five years. “I am the Chief Minister, I will continue till the high command orders. I have been elected for five years,” he said on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly.
His remarks come amid renewed speculation over power-sharing arrangements and internal discussions within the ruling Congress.
