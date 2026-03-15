Assam, Keralam, Puducherry To Vote On April 9; Tamil Nadu On April 27; Bengal In Two Phases on April 23, 29 | Counting On May 4 | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the states of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry on Sunday, thereby effectively bringing the model code of conduct into force.

Elections will be held in a single phase in all states, except West Bengal, which frequently grabs headlines for political violence ahead of elections. Bengal will be polling in two phases in this election season. The state will go to polls on April 23 and April 29, 2026.

In Assam, polling will be held in one phase on April 9, 2026; Tamil Nadu on April 23, 2026; Keralam will vote on April 9, 2026; and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be voting on April 9, 2026.

The counting date for all the states has been kept on May 4, 2026.

Advertisement

The terms of these state legislative assemblies will be ending on May, June 2026. Assam's legislative assembly will end on May 20, Keralam on May 23, Puducherry on June 15, Tamil Nadu on May 10, and West Bengal on 7 May.

“The festival of elections, our pride, is going to be held in the state of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The total electors are 17.4 crores, and the assembly constituencies are 824. The number of polling stations is roughly 2.19 lakhs, and the electoral machinery would consist of roughly 25 lakh personnel,” Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said.

Advertisement

Speaking about its poll preparedness, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, “During the past few days, the Commission visited all the poll-bound states to review the preparedness for the ensuing Assembly elections. During these elections, during these visits, the Commission met all the recognised political parties and received their suggestions. The Commission also met the district electoral officers, the SPs, the IGs, the DIGs and nodal officers of all the enforcement agencies. The Commission also had meetings with the Chief Electoral Officers, Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the respective states and union territories.”

“The Commission also facilitated the BLOs for doing an excellent work for the SIR. The Commission also interacted with the young and first-time voters, and our SWEEP icons, who are engaged in voter awareness activities. As all of you are aware, these five states and UTs represent distinct geographical and cultural landscapes of India. These elections represent not only a democratic exercise, but also the cultural richness of India and truly reflect the unity and diversity of our nation,” it added.

Earlier in the 2021 Assembly elections, West Bengal voted in eight phases and Assam in three phases. Tamil Nadu, Keralam (then Kerala), and Puducherry voted in a single phase.

BJP Looking to Unseat Mamata in West Bengal

The BJP, which is looking to come to power in West Bengal for the first time, after making significant political gains in the eastern state, has emerged as the prime opposition party in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for her fourth consecutive term in power, while the BJP has gone all out against her government, riding the wave of anti-incumbency.

The elections in Bengal also come after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise carried out by the poll body, which was vehemently opposed by the TMC, given its timing.

Given the history of widespread poll violence in West Bengal, around 480 battalions of central security forces have already been sent to the state. The poll body has also said that central forces willl be deployed after consulting police observers who are appointed by the Commission. This responsibility was earlier vested with the district police chief.

Political Calculations in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin is looking for a second term in power. The AIADMK and the BJP have tied up. However, what can make the political calculations tricky this election, is actor-politician Vijay who has floated his own politcal party TVK in the state.

Left vs Congress battle in Keralam

Keralam will witness a Left vs Congress fight this election. The state, where the incumbent government is usually replaced every state election, had voted for CPM veteran Pinarayi Vijayan for two consecutive terms. If the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls can be any indicator for the assembly elections, the Congress seems to be in a strong position. However, political observers say that the grand old party needs to keep its ranks in order.

Himanta vs Gogoi in Assam

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is looking for a second term in power. The opposition Congress, led by state party chief Gaurav Gogoi, seems to be weakened as the party has seen some major resignations, including that of former state president Bhupen Borah, in the last few months.

DMK vs All India NR Congress in Puducherry