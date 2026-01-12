Election Commission Blocks 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme Funds Ahead Of Civic Polls In Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Election Commission (EC) has barred the transfer of funds under the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme into beneficiaries' bank accounts, just a day before the civic body polls in Maharashtra. The EC's decision to halt the fund transfer followed after the Congress party approached the commission, alleging that the disbursement of funds would influence voters and violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, launched by the Maharashtra government, provides a monthly assistance of Rs 1500 to women aged 21 to 65 with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh. The scheme has been described as a key plank of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, and its implementation has been touted as a major welfare initiative targeting women.

However, the Congress party has been vocal in its opposition to the scheme's implementation, alleging that it is being used to bribe voters ahead of the elections. The party's general secretary, Sandesh Kondvilkar, wrote to the State Election Commission, stating that the proposed disbursement of funds would amount to "collective government bribery" and influence over one crore women voters.

The Ladki Bahin scheme has been at the centre of controversy, with allegations of irregularities and misappropriation of funds. Earlier, reports had emerged that men and ineligible women had received benefits under the scheme, resulting in an estimated misappropriation of Rs 164-165 crore.

Advertisement

The Congress party has accused the ruling alliance of using the scheme to lure voters, while the BJP has hit back, alleging that the Congress is trying to deny women their rightful benefits. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule took on the Congress, saying, “The Congress is filled with hatred towards the beloved sisters of Maharashtra. It cannot tolerate the happiness of our mothers and sisters.”

Congress Asks EC To Ensure Funds Released After Elections

The State Election Commission has sought a report from the Chief Secretary on the government's decision to disburse funds under the Ladki Bahin scheme. The commission has clarified that while routine payments can continue, no advance disbursal will be allowed.

Advertisement

In response to the EC's decision, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said, “We are not opposed to the scheme, but the timing of the disbursement is clearly aimed at influencing voters. We urge the Commission to ensure that the funds are released only after the elections are concluded.”