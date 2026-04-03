Election Commission Orders Suspension of Joint BDO Jyotana Khatun Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls

Kolkata, West Bengal: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday suspended Jyotana Khatun, Joint Block Development Officer (Jt BDO) of Khandaghosh Development Block, and initiated disciplinary proceedings against her.

West Bengal is headed for Assembly Elections with polling to be held on April 23 and April 29.

In a letter sent by the ECI's Secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra to the West Bengal Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, the latter had been directed to place Khatun under immediate suspension and also to initiate disciplinary action against her immediately.

"The directions of the Commission are implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report in this regard is to be sent by 11 am on April 4, 2026," the letter stated.

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Meanwhile, ECI officials said, "Before the announcement of the elections, the West Bengal Govt has deployed 2,185 police personnel for providing security to 832 persons belonging to TMC directly and 144 other persons, which include persons who are TMC supporters. ECI has taken serious note of this lapse and has directed the DGP of West Bengal to conduct a strict professional review within the next two to three days fairly and equitably."

In a press note, CEO West Bengal stated on X that "in compliance with the directives of the ECI, following the announcement of the General Election on 16.03.2026, to ensure free and fair election, the ECI is conducting various measures across all 294 ACs in West Bengal. ECI Mandates Zero Tolerance Policy."

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On April 1, a mob blocked the two gates of the BDO office in Malda district, detaining staff, including seven judicial officers, for several hours before they were rescued after midnight by police. The officers, who had gone to Kaliachak for judicial adjudication work, were gheraoed by a mob for several hours in Kaliachak-II BDO office.

In the aftermath, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team inspected the terrace of the Block Development Officer's office to assess the site and gather evidence related to the Malda violence incident.

The anti-terror agency initiated the preliminary enquiry late on Thursday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) formally referred the matter, sending a letter to its Director General.

The ECI's direction to the NIA came following the Supreme Court's order issued on Thursday, asking the poll panel that "a central agency, either CBI or NIA" probe the incident, pointing out the attack "deliberate and calculated" attempt to demoralise the judicial officers and obstruct them from discharging their duty. The apex court had also mentioned specifically that it cannot be tolerated, and also directed the ECI to seek deployment of central forces for the protection of the officers and their families in the state.

Earlier today, ADG North Bengal K Jayaraman said 35 people have been arrested till now in the Malda 'hostage incident'.

"We detained Mofakkarul Islam from Bagdogra airport, for instigating people. He was going to his residence in Ithar. We will not allow any such kind of activity. Will definitely probe if this was pre-planned or not. After this incident, we have given CAPF to judicial officers. So far, 35 people have been arrested," ADG said.