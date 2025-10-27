Updated 27 October 2025 at 17:01 IST
Election Commission Press Conference LIVE: After Bihar, SIR To Be Held In 12 States, Announces CEC
The Election Commission of India is holding a press conference and has announced pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list, an exercise which was recently concluded in Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled to take place next month.
Image: ANI
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is holding a press conference and has announced the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list. SIR was recently concluded in Bihar, where Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in November. Addressing the press meet, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said
Key points
- The Election Commission press conference began around 4:15 pm on Monday. The press conference can be seen live here
- The EC announced on Monday that the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list will be carried out in 12 states.
- After consulting 36 main election officers, the ECI has decided to go for the second phase of SIR in selected states and UTs. T
- The CEC shared the list of indicative documents required, including any identity card, passport or birth certificate.
- The first phase of SIR, in which 7.5 crore voters of Bihar participated, ended and zero appeals were made against it… “This shows that it was pure and smoothly conducted,” CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.
- He said before every election electoral revision is necessary. “SIR has been done around 8 times in this country. A lot of things have changed since it was conducted last time,” Kumar said.
- The CEC also shared different forms 6, 7 and 8 for enrolment, deletion and correction:
- The EC shared the schedule:
