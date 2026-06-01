Election Commission Notifies Rajya Sabha Polls For 24 Seats Across 10 States On June 18

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats from ten states.

This includes four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya.

The elections will be held on June 18 and the results will be declared the same day. The filing of nominations has begun and the last date is June 8.

Notification was also issued for the Rajya Sabha bypoll for a seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

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The poll panel has also announced the election schedule for eight seats falling vacant in Assam and Tamil Nadu. The notification for these seats will be issued today.

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