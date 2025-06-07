“Affront to Rule of Law”: Election Commission Rebukes Rahul Gandhi On Maharashtra Election ‘Match-Fixing’ Charge

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday rebuked Rahul Gandhi over his “match-fixing” charge on Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 and termed Leader of Opposition (LoP) claims as unsubstantiated allegations saying they were affront to the rule of law.

Poll Body's retort came after Rahul Gandhi once again questioned the integrity of last year’s Assembly elections in Maharashtra, alleging that they were manipulated to rig democracy.

Taking to X, he outlined multiple allegations, claiming that the process was compromised by rigging the panel responsible for appointing the Election Commission, adding fake voters to the roll, inflating voter turnout, strategically targeting bogus voting where the BJP needed to win, and concealing evidence.

“It’s not hard to see why the BJP was so desperate in Maharashtra. But rigging is like match-fixing, the side that cheats might win the game, but it damages institutions and destroys public trust in the results,” he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi further said, “All concerned Indians must see the evidence. Judge for themselves. Demand answers. Because the match-fixing of Maharashtra will come to Bihar next, and then anywhere the BJP is losing.”

Election Commission dismisses Rahul's allegations, terms it disrespect law

Dismissing Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, the Poll Body reposted its April response to rebuke the charges levelled by the Leader of Opposition saying, “…unsubstantiated allegations raised against the Electoral Rolls of Maharashtra are affront to the rule of law. The Election Commission had brought out all these facts in its reply to INC on 24th December 2024 itself which is available on ECI’s website. It appears that all these facts are completely being ignored while raising such issues again and again..."