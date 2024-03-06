Advertisement

Guwahati: Certain restrictions will be imposed on safari activities in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam from March 7 to 9, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit. The jeep safari and elephant ride will remain closed for visitors in Kohora range of the national Park.

The Jeep Safari will remain closed for visitors on March 7, 8 and 9 - forenoon whereas the elephant ride will remain closed on March 8 and March 9.

However, the Jeep Safari and Elephant Ride in other ranges will continue as usual, according to a notification from the park authorities.

PM Modi's Maiden Visit to Kaziranga

PM Modi will visit the Kaziranga National Park for the first time on March 8, 2024. PM Modi is expected to arrive at the UNESCO world heritage site on March 8 evening and stay at night.

Kaziranga, which received the tag of national park in February 1974, will be celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year. The PM during his stay, is likely to enjoy a jungle safari within the Kohora range of the park. PM Modi will also hold a public meeting in Jorhat before leaving for West Bengal.