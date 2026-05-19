Elephant That Crushed Tourist In Karnataka Dies Day After Brutal Camp Clash

Bengaluru: A day after a tourist from Chennai was crushed to death during a clash between two elephants at Karnataka’s Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu on Monday, Marthanda, the elephant who was severely injured during the fight, succumbed to injuries despite intensive treatment by veterinarians on Tuesday.

According to forest officials, both elephants, Kanjan and Marthanda, had remained calm through Monday afternoon and were participating in routine tourist interaction activities at the Dubare camp.

Tourists visiting the camp were bathing the elephants in the Cauvery river when the situation suddenly turned horrific.

Officials said Kanjan unexpectedly turned aggressive and attacked Marthanda while both elephants were standing close to each other during the bathing session.

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Tourists were reportedly pouring water on the elephants moments before the sudden attack.

Mahouts and handlers rushed to control the animals, but Marthanda suffered severe injuries during the clash.

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The injured elephant was immediately attended to by a team of veterinarians, who provided emergency treatment through Monday night. However, officials said the injuries, particularly near the stomach and legs, were extremely deep and Marthanda failed to recover.

The elephant died on Tuesday.

Marthanda was considered one of the favourite elephants at the Dubare camp and news of his death has left tourists, mahouts and forest department staff grieving.

The incident had already sparked nationwide attention after Chennai tourist Tulasi was fatally crushed when Marthanda reportedly lost balance and collapsed during the clash. Her husband and child narrowly escaped unharmed.

Videos from the scene showing desperate attempts to rescue the tourist had gone viral on social media.

Following the tragedy, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre ordered a detailed investigation and announced sweeping safety reforms for elephant camps and eco-tourism centres across the state.

The Dubare Elephant Camp was shut for two days after the incident.

Under the new safety measures, tourists will no longer be allowed to closely interact with elephants. Visitors must maintain a minimum distance of 100 feet during bathing sessions, while activities such as touching elephants, feeding them bananas or sugarcane by hand, taking close-up photographs and participating in bathing activities have been banned.