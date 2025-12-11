Updated 11 December 2025 at 15:37 IST
Eleven Pakistani Fishermen Held for Illegally Entering Indian Waters in Gujarat
The Indian Coast Guard has arrested eleven Pakistani fishermen and seized their vessel, 'Al Wali', with an investigation and interrogations currently underway.
Kutch, Gujarat: The Indian Coast Guard arrested eleven Pakistani fishermen on Thursday after they attempted to enter Indian waters near Jakhau without permission, along with a boat named 'Al Wali'.
They are being interrogated as the investigation continues.
(It is a developing story, further details are awaited.)
