Elite Special Frontier Force joins CAPFs, Technology as Valley Fortified to Guard Amarnath Yatra 2026 Routes

Srinagar: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have mounted the most comprehensive protection plan ever for the Amarnath Yatra, combining elite units, advanced technology, and unprecedented troop deployment to ensure the pilgrimage passes without incident.

For the first time, the Vikas Battalion of the Special Frontier Force (SFF) has been inducted into the security grid. Stationed on high-altitude ridgelines and vantage points, the unit is tasked with constant surveillance of the mountainous terrain and dense forests surrounding the Yatra routes.

Officials say the decision follows last year’s terror attack in Pahalgam and intelligence inputs about terrorists activity in the Pir Panjal range.

“We are leaving nothing to chance this year,” a senior officer said, adding that the SFF’s role is to detect and neutralise threats well before they reach pilgrims.

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Established after the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the SFF has earned a formidable reputation for its covert operations and high-altitude warfare. Unlike conventional military formations, its personnel are trained to operate in extreme conditions, often at elevations exceeding 17,000 feet. Their induction underscores the government’s intent to strengthen the security architecture with specialised capabilities.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned the deployment of more than 100,000 personnel, including CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, and J&K Police. Over 670 CAPF companies; the highest ever for the pilgrimage are securing highways, transit camps, base camps, and the pilgrimage corridor.

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Technology has been scaled up dramatically to complement manpower as more than 400 CCTV cameras equipped with facial-recognition systems have been installed, supported by drones and an integrated real-time surveillance network. Twenty-eight elevated watchtowers, double last year’s count, now oversee vulnerable stretches.

Authorities have also introduced the QR-code based “Pehchan App” to verify service providers instantly, even during internet disruptions. In addition, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards have been made mandatory for all pilgrims, enabling officials to track movement along the mountain routes, improve crowd management, and provide faster assistance in emergencies.