Elizabeth Gogoi Visited Pakistan Even After Marriage, Himanta Steps Up Attack After ISI-Link Claim

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who claimed that Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth Gogoi had alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI on Saturday stepped up his attack and said she visited Pakistan even after marrying Gogoi. Sarma said that a decision on forming a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the matter will be taken up in Sunday’s special Cabinet meeting.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has demanded that along with Elizabeth Gogoi, the passport and visa of all the people involved in this ecosystem should be investigated as he informed that more and more information is coming out.

According to ANI, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We have definite information that Elizabeth Gogoi (wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi) has visited Pakistan even after her marriage. Whether she went with the MP or alone, these things will be confirmed. Many details are coming out," he said.

"Tomorrow, the Assam Cabinet is going to meet and probably in that meeting, we will take a decision to form an SIT because unless a regular case is registered, the passport and visa of the alleged person involved will not be investigated. We will also investigate the entire ecosystem, including sympathisers. We are going to conduct a detailed investigation," he added.

Did ISI attempt to infiltrate Assam CM's office?

Sharpening his attack at the previous Congess-led government between 2001 and 2016 in Assam when Tarun Gogoi, father of Gaurav was the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma further asked wether Pakistan’s ISI try to infiltrate office of the Chief Minister, should also be probed and examined.

ISI and R&AW cannot live in same house, says Himanta

Further speaking over alleged links of Gaurav Gogoi’s wife with Pakistan’s spy agency, Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned how can R&AW and ISI live together in the same house.

“How can ISI and R&AW live together in the same house?... We are not accusing anyone, but we want some facts to come out. I have some questions”:

Firstly, is it true or false that the MP's wife worked in Pakistan?

Secondly, if she has taken Indian citizenship or not.

Thirdly, if the MP had visited Pakistan during this time and while meeting the Pakistan ambassador, if he had taken permission from the External affairs ministry or not.

"How can ISI and R&AW stay in the same house? ISI is Pakistan, and R&AW is India, it is not possible for them to live together," Sarma told reporters.

Gaurav Gogoi dismisses allegations, says they are laughable

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has dismissed allegations by Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP saying they are laughable.

Gogoi said he won’t mind allegations against him and his wife being levelled up by someone who are themselves being named in various cases adding this is a diversion tactic by the Assam Chief Minister.