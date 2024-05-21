Advertisement

Elon Musk's recent social media post has sparked widespread discussion among users of the platform X. The post on social media targeted Meta Platform Instagram, highlighting concerns about online child safety.

He also claimed that X has better in safety protocols in place to “fight child exploitation." Many disagreed with his post, claiming that X is filled with adult materials unsuitable for kids.

Take a look at Elon Musk's post:

Post your family pics on 𝕏!



We care & do more to fight child exploitation than any other platform by far. pic.twitter.com/obHWnVOmrT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

“Post your family pictures on X! We care and do more to fight child exploitation than any other platform by far,” Elon Musk wrote. He then added a meme featuring a scene from The Simpsons.

The post went viral within few hours. Since then, it crossed 14 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. There are several comments from people.

“Many will be understandably apprehensive about that, to be honest. We still need to get rid of all the porn bots and spam plaguing,” posted an X user. “Nobody should be posting photos of their children on the open internet,” added another. “No. Photos of my children will never be posted on the internet,” third user commented.

