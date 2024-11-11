sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Company Starlink Inches Closer To Entering Indian Market

Published 04:39 IST, November 12th 2024

Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Company Starlink Inches Closer To Entering Indian Market

Billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink has taken a step towards entering the Indian market by agreeing to comply with the government's data localization requirement.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Elon Musk's Starlink inches closer to entering Indian market
Elon Musk's Starlink inches closer to entering Indian market | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

04:39 IST, November 12th 2024