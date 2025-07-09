Elon Musk's Starlink Gets IN-SPACe Approval To Launch Satellite Internet In India. When Will Services Begin?

New Delhi: Elon Musk's Starlink appears to have crossed the final hurdle before commencing commercial operations in India, having received final regulatory clearance, according to reports.

News agency Reuters reported that Starlink has obtained this clearance from the country’s space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

Earlier in June, Elon Musk’s internet company received a license as Starlink prepared to launch broadband services in India, sources said.

As per reports, Starlink's satellite dish device may be priced at approximately Rs 33,000 while monthly unlimited data plan is expected to be priced at Rs 3,000.

The company may offer one month's complimentary trial period with each device purchase, allowing customers to test the service before committing to regular monthly payments.

Starlink, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has been seeking a license to operate in India since 2022.

Following Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio, Starlink is now the third satellite-based operator to secure a license in the country.

Starlink will improve internet connectivity in remote locations

Once launched, Starlink’s broadband connectivity may significantly improve internet services in remote and underserved areas of India, particularly in regions where deploying traditional broadband infrastructure is challenging.

Leveraging its low Earth orbit satellite network, Starlink aims to deliver high-speed internet access to locations that conventional networks have struggled to reach.

Starlink is already providing its broadband services in Bangladesh and Bhutan with dish installation priced at Rs 33000 approximately.

Industry experts suggest that Starlink's entry into the Indian market could intensify competition in the country's telecommunications sector and provide crucial connectivity solutions for rural areas, educational institutions, and businesses in remote locations.