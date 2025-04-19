Elon Musk to Visit India This Year, Hails Talk with PM Modi as 'Honour'

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Tesla owner Elon Musk has announced that he plans to visit India later this year. He shared the update on Saturday through a post on X (formerly Twitter), while responding to a message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

"It was an honour to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year," Musk wrote.

This comes a day after PM Modi and the DOGE (Department of Government Enterprises) chief held a conversation on Friday, where they discussed strengthening India-US cooperation in the fields of technology and innovation.

Sharing a note about the conversation on his X account, PM Modi said, "Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains."

Musk's expected visit is being seen as a follow-up to their earlier discussions and could pave the way for Tesla and other Musk-led ventures to explore new opportunities in India.