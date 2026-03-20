Embassy in Saudi Arabia Confirms the Death of an Indian National in Riyadh Unrest

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The ongoing unrest in West Asia has now claimed the life of an Indian national in Riyadh, who was killed in the unrest that gripped the city on March 18th. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday (March 20th, 2026) without giving out specific details about the deceased individual. However, the post asserted that the embassy was in touch with the family as well as local authorities and have also promised “every possible assistance in the matter".

Unfortunately, this is not the first Indian casualty in the West Asia conflict that was triggered by a joint-US-Israeli strike on Iran.

6 Dead, 1 Indian missing in the West Asia Conflict

Addressing the Inter-Ministerial Briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, Aseem R Mahajan, said Indian missions in multiple countries are working closely with authorities to locate the missing person and facilitate the return of the deceased to India.

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"Six Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives, and one is missing in various incidents. Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq and UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India," Mahajan said.

He added that the travel situation from the Gulf region is gradually improving, with a significant number of passengers already returning to India.

"Situation continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region. Since February 28, around 300,000 passengers have returned from the region to India," the MEA official said .

According to the MEA, airlines from the United Arab Emirates are continuing to operate limited non-scheduled flights depending on operational and safety considerations.

"From the UAE, airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety considerations. Today, again, around 90 flights are expected to operate from various airports in the UAE to India," he added.

Flights are also continuing from Oman and Saudi Arabia to India, while the partial reopening of airspace in Qatar has allowed some commercial movement.

"With the Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate 10 non-scheduled commercial flights to India today," Mahajan said.

However, he noted that airspace in Kuwait and Bahrain remains closed.

He said, "Kuwait airspace remains closed. Airways of Kuwait is expected to commence special non-scheduled commercial flights to various destinations in India from the Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin Airport in Saudi Arabia, with the first flight today to Kochi."

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