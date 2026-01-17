Embassy Releases Statement After 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy In Iran on Saturday released an official statement after 16 Indian crew members of the vessel MT Valiant Roar were taken into custody by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Bandar Abbas. This comes after Third Engineer Khetan Mehta's family appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescue his son.

Iranian forces had detained the UAE-owned vessel in December 2025.

The Indian Embassy, in its statement, noted, “Around mid-December 2025, Mission was informed about the detention of the vessel MT Valiant Roar by Iranian authorities, with 16 Indian crew-members on board. The Consulate of India in Bandar Abbas immediately (on 14 December) wrote to the Government of Iran seeking Consular Access to the crew. The request for consular access has been repeated numerous times since then, both by diplomatic correspondence and in-person meetings in Bandar Abbas and Tehran, including at the level of the Ambassador. The Iranian authorities were also requested to allow the crew to communicate with their families in India."

The Embassy stated that it established contact with the UAE-based company that owns the ship on December 15, and has subsequently been in touch with the Iran-based agents of the company, to press upon the company to ensure provision of food, water and fuel for the ship, and also to arrange legal representation for the crew in Iranian courts. “Upon being informed by the ship of depleting food and water stocks, the Mission intervened with the Iranian navy to arrange emergency supplies of food and water in early January. The Indian Consulate in Dubai has also been pressing upon the ship-owning company to ensure legal representation and regular supplies of provisions to the ship,” the Embassy added.

The Embassy stated that it will continue to press the Iranian authorities to grant early consular access to the crew, and to ensure expeditious completion of the judicial proceedings.

This comes amidst massive protests in Iran against the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei government. As per reports, over 3,000 people have been killed in the nationwide protests. Amidst deteriorating conditions in Iran, India has strongly advised its national to avoid travelling to the Middle East country.