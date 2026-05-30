Emergency Alert Issued in the Wake of Rainfall, Thunderstorm, and Dust Storm in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The government issued an emergency alert on Saturday evening after intense dust storms swept through parts of the Delhi-NCR region, prompting red and orange warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast a sharp deterioration in weather conditions, with strong thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and rain expected to hit several areas. According to the department, a dust storm followed by a severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, hail, and light to moderate rainfall is very likely over central, northeast, southwest, west, northwest, and north Delhi.

The alert cautioned residents that the dust storm could persist for a few hours and can lead to power cuts in certain areas. The alert urged people to exercise caution as moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by dust storm and thunderstorm is likely in many parts of Delhi NCR.

Winds are predicted to blow at speeds of 60–80 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 90 kmph, raising concerns over flying debris, structural damage, and visibility issues.

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The abrupt weather shift has already begun impacting air traffic in the national capital. SpiceJet and Indigo issued passenger advisories, warning that all departures and arrivals at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), along with connecting flights, are likely to face delays and disruptions due to the adverse weather conditions.

Authorities have advised citizens to stay updated with official weather bulletins and avoid unnecessary travel during the period of heightened alert. Residents in vulnerable areas have been asked to secure loose objects and take necessary precautions against strong winds and lightning.

