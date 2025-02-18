Emergency Landing At Hyderabad Airport: Cargo Aircraft Safely Touches Down With Critical Malfunctions

Hyderabad: A cargo aircraft made an emergency landing at Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport on February 18, after experiencing critical landing gear malfunctions during its approach from Chennai. The flight crew detected the issues while preparing for touchdown and immediately alerted airport authorities.

The pilot's prompt communication triggered an emergency response protocol, leading airport officials to suspend all international flight operations to secure a clear runway for the distressed aircraft. The pilot's skillful handling of the compromised Blue Dart cargo aircraft resulted in a successful emergency landing, safeguarding the lives of all six crew members aboard the cargo flight.

Airport emergency response teams confirmed that no injuries occurred during the incident.

The latest incident is not the only recent emergency landing in India. On February 6, a SpiceJet flight executed an emergency landing at Bagdogra Airport after detecting wing-related issues thirty minutes into its Guwahati-Patna journey. The aircraft touched down safely, but the disruption left passengers stranded for over three hours.