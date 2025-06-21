Emergency Landing In Thiruvananthapuram: British F-35B Fighter Jet May Be Air-Lifted To UK

Thiruvananthapuram: A British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet, which made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on June 14 night, has reportedly developed a hydraulic failure and may be air-lifted to the UK in a military transport aircraft. The Indian Air Force (IAF) had provided all necessary support, including refuelling, after the aircraft made an emergency landing due to low fuel. Amidst looming suspense over the fate of the British Royal fighter jet, the defence officials confirmed the development.

Earlier, it was speculated that the grounding of the fighter jet had raised concerns regarding a complex recovery operation, with a bigger maintenance team expected to arrive soon to rectify the problem.

The F-35B fighter jet, operating from the UK Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales, had declared an emergency due to low fuel levels and was cleared for recovery by the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) network. The IAF provided all necessary support, including refuelling, after the aircraft made an emergency landing. The prompt response and support from the IAF ensured the safety of the aircraft and its crew.

Hydraulic Failure Of The Fighter Jet

However, when the aircraft was preparing to return, it developed a hydraulic failure, which grounded the aircraft. A maintenance team from the UK Navy had visited the site to rectify the problem, but was unable to resolve the issue. The defence officials said that the hydraulic failure is a major issue that requires specialised expertise and equipment to repair.

Possible Transportation By Military Aircraft

According to the defence officials, given the typicality of the situation, the aircraft may be taken back to the UK in a military transport aircraft. The process would require careful planning and execution to ensure the safe transportation of the aircraft. The officials added that the recovery of the aircraft is a top priority, and all necessary measures are being taken to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Indian Air Force Provides Full Support

The IAF had provided all necessary support to the British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet during its emergency landing. The IAF's prompt response and support ensured the safety of the aircraft and its crew. The IAF's support and professionalism showcased the importance of international cooperation and the strong relationship between the Indian and British militaries.

The recovery operation is expected to be a difficult and time-consuming process.