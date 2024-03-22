Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday. He is scheduled to return on Saturday.

The visit is part of the Indian government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.

Advertisement

Informing about his visit, Prime Minister Modi said, "On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Bhutan this morning.



The Prime Minister will be on a state visit to Bhutan on March 22-23. pic.twitter.com/RMwI9CiJtN — ANI (@ANI)

He was earlier scheduled to leave on Thursday but the visit was postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation.

(With PTI Inputs)