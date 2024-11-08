sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Canada Row | J&K Terror Attack | Middle East Conflict | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 23:42 IST, November 8th 2024

Employee's Casual Phone Call Leads to Rs 3 Crore Loss for Railways

The lapse occurred when the station master, distracted by a heated conversation with his wife, inadvertently authorized a train to enter a restricted area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hardiwar Dehradun railway line
Employee's Casual Phone Call Leads to Rs 3 Crore Loss for Railways | Image: File photo
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:42 IST, November 8th 2024