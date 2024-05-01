Advertisement

New Delhi: An empty local train derailed on the harbour line of the Central Railway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred around 4:23 pm, according to Central Railway chief PRO Swapnil Nila.

The mishap occurred as the trolley (set of wheels) of the motorman's coach derailed while the train was entering CSMT on platform number 2, as per information provided by another official to PTI.

Advertisement

Second incident in week

This is not the first time such an incident has happened at this location. Just days prior, on Sunday, another harbour-line local train had derailed at the same spot. Although no injuries were reported in that incident as well, it caused significant disruptions to traffic for hours.

Advertisement

Authorities are likely to conduct a thorough investigation into the recurring derailments at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to determine the root cause and implement necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.