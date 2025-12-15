Updated 15 December 2025 at 22:26 IST
Security Forces Engage In Intense Encounter With Terrorists In Udhampur’s Jofar Area, 1 Soldier Martyred
Encounter breaks out between the security forces and terrorists in the Jofar Area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. 1 security personnel martyred.
Udhampur: An intense encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Jofar Area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday. According to the officials, one security personnel, who sustained gunshot injuries during the gun battle, succumbed to his injuries. The security forces have launched an intense search operation in the forest of the Jofar Area.
Further details regarding the encounter are awaited.
