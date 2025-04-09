Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Udhampur

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Wednesday.

According to sources, two out of three terrorists are said to be trapped.

The firing in the region is underway.

Officials estimate that two to three terrorists are trapped at the location.

According to police, the encounter broke during a joint search operation involving Jammu and Kashmir police and other security units in Jopher village in Udhampur.

The exchange of fire began after a contact was made with the terrorists.

This incident follows a similar encounter just a week ago in Kathua’s Billawar area, near the Panjtirthi temple, where three Jaish terrorists were surrounded during a shootout with police. That operation was part of a broader search effort launched on April 1 by the Indian Army’s Rising Star Corps, alongside J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), based on intelligence about potential terrorist activity in the region.