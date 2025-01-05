Published 00:00 IST, January 5th 2025
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Personnel and Maoists In Chhattisgarh
Raipur: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Saturday, a senior police official said.
The gunfight started at around 6 pm in the forest of south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was carrying out an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.
Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard from four districts and a Special Task Force are involved in the operation, he said.
The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, he said, adding that further details are awaited.
Considered a Maoist bastion until recently, security forces have neutralised many Naxalites in Abujhmaad in the past few months.
