Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Personnel and Maoists In Chhattisgarh

Published 00:00 IST, January 5th 2025

Reported by: Digital Desk
Raipur: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Saturday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight started at around 6 pm in the forest of south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was carrying out an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard from four districts and a Special Task Force are involved in the operation, he said.

The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

Considered a Maoist bastion until recently, security forces have neutralised many Naxalites in Abujhmaad in the past few months. 

Updated 00:00 IST, January 5th 2025