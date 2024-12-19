sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kulgam Encounter | Middle East Conflict | India-China Ties | US Slaps Sanctions on Pak | Mumbai Boat Capsize |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam

Published 08:05 IST, December 19th 2024

Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lashkar commander among 3 killed in Srinagar
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said here. | Image: PTI

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said here.

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kadder in the Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:05 IST, December 19th 2024